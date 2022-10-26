'Hypocrite': Britney Spears Seemingly Shades Pal Selena Gomez For Old Speech Condemning Risqué Photos

"Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!!" penned the "Stronger" crooner. "They say ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream !!!!"

While the 40-year-old didn't identify anyone by name, most assumed she was referencing Gomez's old speech as well as her music video for "Ice Cream," a track she collaborated on with Blackpink.