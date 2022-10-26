Kevin Federline & Son Jayden Visit Pumpkin Patch As Ex Britney Spears Continues To Spiral
Kevin Federline and son Jayden are gearing up for Halloween! On Sunday, October 23, the former backup dancer and his youngest son, 16, visited a pumpkin patch alongside Federline's wife, Victoria Prince, and their daughters, Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8.
The proud dad could be seen rocking a black T-shirt with matching shorts and a black Monster energy hat as he loaded the festive decor into the back of their car. For his part, Jayden wore a laid back ensemble of a dark T-shirt and black Nike shorts for the day out with his dad and his siblings.
As OK! previously reported, Kevin and his sons, including Sean Preston, 17, whom he shares with former wife Britney Spears, have had a rocky relationship with her since she was released from her conservatorship in 2021.
The pop princess revealed on Instagram that "her heart stopped" when her children cut off contact with her. "I used to have my kids at one point, way more than Kevin [Federline], but people don't remember that part because they always focus on the negative," she shared in a September 11 post.
"From when they were six to nine years old I had them 70 percent of the time," Spears said of raising her children. "And of course since they've been gone, I've felt like a huge part of me has died."
"Literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything," she heartbreakingly explained. "I look forward to seeing them. That was what I live for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone and it's like my heart just stopped beating."
Kevin and their boys opened up in a recent interview about why they chose to not have a close relationship with their mother. "I just want her to get better mentally," Jayden expressed. "When she gets better I really want to see her again."