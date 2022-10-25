It's enough! — or so Britney Spears' fans think. Social media users are calling for Spears to stop with her online behavior, namely her constant NSFW posts.

In true Spears fashion, the princess of pop offered her more than 41.8 million Instagram followers a full-frontal glimpse of her body while lying down completely nude in the ocean. With her body sprawled out in the shallow end, Spears lifted her head slightly to smile for the camera as she held up the bottom of her breast.