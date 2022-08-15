Khloé Kardashian Majorly Trolls Kim Over Sultry Workout Video
Kim Kardashian is feeling herself — and Khloé Kardashian is feeling like messing with her big sis.
The SKIMS founder nearly broke the internet with a sexy Instagram video of herself in her home gym wearing a nude swimsuit and thigh-high boots. The sultry footage, captioned "gym time," features Kim walking around the gym in her sexy ensemble and posing on the machines.
While she received a ton of love and praise for the jaw-dropping clip, with Paris Hilton commenting a red-heart emoji and close friend LaLa Anthony adding: "Wooowwwww," the Good American cofounder couldn't help but troll her sister, joking in the comments section: "I wore this to the gym this morning."
HOLLYWOOD HEARTBREAK! ALL OF THE CELEB COUPLES WHO SPLIT THIS SUMMER
Many fans echoed Khloé's reaction, with one quipping: "I wear that exact outfit when I go to planet fitness." Other only users poked fun at her recent break up with Pete Davidson, as one fan wrote, "Babe Pete can only afford so much therapy."
Kim's thirst trap comes on the heels of her split from the Saturday Night Live alum after dating for nine months. Though the news broke earlier this month, an insider spilled the unlikely pair actually ended things earlier in the summer.
And while Kim may still be heartbroken, she appears to be doing better than ever in her newly single chapter.
Aside from her recent sexy snaps showing off her infamous figure, Kim was recently seen letting her hair down during younger sister 's 25th birthday party.
While hanging with Kendall Jenner, momager Kris Jenner and Kylie's close pals on a yacht for the Kylie Cosmetics founder's birthday, Kim is heard in a video asking "Does anybody have a shot I can take," which received an overwhelming amount of support as the ladies screamed and cheered her on.
KANYE WEST ACTIVE ON INSTAGRAM AFTER SCATHING POST ABOUT PETE DAVIDSON'S FAKE DEATH
Despite Kim's best efforts of embracing the party girl lifestyle, it quickly became clear it wasn't for her. As seen in Kylie's TikTok from the night, after Kim did a cheers with the ladies, she attempted to take down the shot, and then quickly spit it back out.
From the outside, Kim seems to be thriving; however, OK! learned she is absolutely fuming behind closed doors after her ex-husband, Kanye West, brutally attack the comedian, 28, on social media over their split.