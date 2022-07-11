Under Fire!Kim & Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Editing Sizzling Bikini Snaps: 'They’re Getting Worse & Worse'
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian blessed their social media followers with sizzling bikini snaps — but they're now taking the heat for seemingly photoshopping their infamous figures.
Over the weekend, both the SKIMS founder and the Good American cofounder shared sexy shots of the two from Khloé's dreamy beach vacation in Turks & Caicos for her 38th birthday with her famous family.
First posting a series of snaps of herself and 4-year-old daughter True playing in the clear blue water, Khloé's slimmed-down frame was on full display in a sexy Chanel one-piece, with the shots capturing her figure under the water. "Do Not Disturb… We Are Having Fun," the reality star — who shares True with Tristan Thompson — captioned the post.
Despite her request in her caption, fans couldn't help but call her out for her second post, which showed Khloé and Kim posing in the ocean in matching tiny black bikinis. Kim also shared snaps from the sisters' photoshoot, leaving many fans to call the reality stars out for taking their photoshopping a step too far.
"The photoshop of it all. Kim’s waist looks ridiculous in slide two waving around like that and Khloe’s is completely uneven," one critic wrote on social media, per The Sun, with another noting of their snatched bodies: "Their waists look so photoshopped."
"Photoshop is ridiculous and harmful. They’re getting worse and worse," wrote a third, as a fourth chimed in: "They're not even trying anymore it's a mess."
Added another, "I swear Kim has been photoshopping her waist and hips odd lately. You think we don’t know the 'stands with hands spaced from your body' stance to edit your waist?"
Khloé had been keeping her 261 million Instagram followers updated on her getaway since jetting off on sister Kylie Jenner's $72 million private plane. "Wheels Up on Kylie Air," she teased alongside a photo of her and True smiling on the steps of Kylie's white and pink private jett. "Kamp KoKo is underway."
Kim wasn't the only famous sibling to join the mother-of-one, as Rob Kardashian accompanied the ladies along with his daughter, Dream, 5. The sock designer, who shares his child with ex Blac Chyna, showed off the crew's lavish villa including a jaw-dropping pool right off of a private beach via Instagram.
Paradise with Dream #KampKoko," the father-of-one captioned his post, leading the slide with a shot of Dream rocking sunglasses and a colorful one-piece on a yacht.
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.