First posting a series of snaps of herself and 4-year-old daughter True playing in the clear blue water, Khloé's slimmed-down frame was on full display in a sexy Chanel one-piece, with the shots capturing her figure under the water. "Do Not Disturb… We Are Having Fun," the reality star — who shares True with Tristan Thompson — captioned the post.

Despite her request in her caption, fans couldn't help but call her out for her second post, which showed Khloé and Kim posing in the ocean in matching tiny black bikinis. Kim also shared snaps from the sisters' photoshoot, leaving many fans to call the reality stars out for taking their photoshopping a step too far.