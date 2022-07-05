single tristan thompson all over mystery woman at las vegas club

What happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas when you are Tristan Thompson, as the NBA pro was seen embracing the bachelor life to the fullest this past weekend.

The womanizer, who has publicly cheated of Khloé Kardashian several times, was seen flirting with a mystery woman at a club in Sin City over the weekend. While out at the Marquee Club in the early hours of Sunday, July 3, Thompson gave an unknown brunette his undivided attention, as he was seen chatting her up in the middle of the bustling crowd.