Kim & Kourtney Kardashian 'Aren't Surprised' Tristan Thompson Wants To 'Win' Khloé Back: 'She’s An Incredible Woman'

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian did not bat an eye after hearing Tristan Thompson wants Khloé in his life again, according to an insider.

“Kim and Kourtney aren’t surprised that Tristan is still trying to win Khloé back. She’s an incredible woman and anybody would be lucky to have her by their side. Khloé always gives a hundred percent in her relationships, and she is entitled to the same in return,” a source close to The Kardashians star revealed.