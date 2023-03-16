Kim & Kourtney Kardashian 'Aren't Surprised' Tristan Thompson Wants To 'Win' Khloé Back: 'She’s An Incredible Woman'
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian did not bat an eye after hearing Tristan Thompson wants Khloé in his life again, according to an insider.
“Kim and Kourtney aren’t surprised that Tristan is still trying to win Khloé back. She’s an incredible woman and anybody would be lucky to have her by their side. Khloé always gives a hundred percent in her relationships, and she is entitled to the same in return,” a source close to The Kardashians star revealed.
“It would take an amazing man to match the energy she provides for a partner, and she deserves the world,” the insider spilled.
The source then addressed the elder sisters’ relationship with the NBA player after he cheated on their younger sister multiple times.
“Although they’ve had their differences with Tristan, he will always be family as the father of their niece and nephew. At the end of the day, all they want is for Khloé to find someone who supports her and makes her happy,” they said.
As OK! previously reported, on Wednesday, March 14, an insider claimed Tristan is looking to reignite the flame with the Good American co-founder.
“Tristan is always trying to get Khloé back, he still loves her and wants to make it work between them,” they stated, adding, “They’re friends and great coparents, but he wants more.”
The source’s inside scoop comes amid fan rumors that Khloé and Tristan are back together due to her March 13 post gushing about her “baby daddy.”
“Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle,” the 38-year-old wrote.
“Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday,” the reality TV star penned.
However, a source squashed the speculation after stating that the pair are not “back together."
Us Weekly previously reported on the insider's statements.