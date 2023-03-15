Tristan Thompson Still 'Loves' Ex Khloé Kardashian Despite Cheating On Her Multiple Times, Insider Claims: 'He Wants More'
Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson isn't giving up on his hopes to rekindle his tattered relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star despite several cheating scandals.
“Tristan is always trying to get Khloé back, he still loves her and wants to make it work between them,” a source spilled to an outlet. “They’re friends and great coparents, but he wants more.”
Another insider revealed the couple was not “back together,” although, Kardashian has been disappointed in fans that “will come for her” when she speaks well of her baby daddy.
The source referred to the recent backlash the Good American cofounder got after gushing about the NBA player on his birthday. As OK! previously reported, the famous sister penned a sentimental comment on a new Instagram post.
“Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle,” she said on March 13.
“Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy,” Kardashian wrote.
The source added context to the upload, saying, “Khloé will never not support Tristan because he’s the father of her two kids. Khloé called him the ‘best father’ because that’s how she feels and she will always stand by that.”
Kardashian and Thompson share daughter True, 4, and their newborn son. The pair first split in April 2018 when news broke that the pro athlete had been cheating on the TV personality with multiple women. This shocking information came amid Kardashian’s pregnancy with their first born.
Since then, the couple has had an on again and off again relationship, and the 38-year-old’s lovey-dovey post has reignited rumors they are back together.
“Despite whatever happened between them, she has decided to focus on the positive because her children are the most important people in her life. She’s able to separate their past and appreciates the way he shows up for his kids,” the insider stated.
However, a source spilled back in July, “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her. There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”
