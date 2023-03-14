Khloé Kardashian Shares Telling Quote About People Who 'Don't Deserve' Her 'Good Heart' After Praising Tristan Thompson
Despite what the public may say, Khloé Kardashian knows her worth.
The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 14, to share a cryptic quote, which may have something to do with the current status of her relationship with Tristan Thompson.
“[Shout-out] to myself bc after everything I’ve been through I still have a good heart, even when people don’t deserve it,” the text, shared behind a white background, read.
The update comes the day after Kardashian posted a glowing birthday message for her cheating baby daddy, with whom she shares 4-year-old True Thompson and an 8-month-old son, along with photos of Thompson with their kiddos.
"Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," the Good American co-founder wrote of the NBA player. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."
Despite all of their romantic drama in the past, Kardashian has been there for Thompson after the loss of his mother, Angela. "Khloé has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss," an insider spilled of the ex's current dynamic. "She has acted as an amazing support system."
"Tristan wants to show the world, Khloé, and his mom — his guardian angel — the man and father that he can be, even more so now," the source continued. "Both Khloé and Tristan are extremely hands-on parents and True is absolutely loving being an older sister to her baby brother.
The pair ignited reconciliation rumors once again after they were both spotted attending Khadijah Haqq's 40th birthday on March 11, where they were seen rocking coordinating outfits for the bash.