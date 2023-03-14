Khloé Kardashian Shares Telling Quote About People Who 'Don't Deserve' Her 'Good Heart' After Praising Tristan Thompson

"Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," the Good American co-founder wrote of the NBA player. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."

Despite all of their romantic drama in the past, Kardashian has been there for Thompson after the loss of his mother, Angela. "Khloé has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss," an insider spilled of the ex's current dynamic. "She has acted as an amazing support system."