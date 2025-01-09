or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
News > Sean Diddy Combs
NEWS

Kim Porter's Ex Insists She 'Kept a Diary' About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Crimes, Believes She Was Murdered While Trying to Expose Him

Photo of Al B. Sure and a picture of Kim Porter with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: mega

'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' begins streaming on Peacock on Tuesday, January 14.

By:

Jan. 9 2025, Published 4:46 p.m. ET



Though Kim Porter's children denied claims she kept a diary chronicling disgraced ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' crimes, her former husband Al B. Sure! (real name Albert Joseph Brown III) insisted otherwise.

The latter doubled down on his story in Peacock's upcoming documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

kim porter ex kept diary sean diddy combs crimes murdered expose
Source: @officialalbsure/instagram

Al B. Sure! insisted ex Kim Porter wrote about her ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged crimes in her secret diary.

Brown — whose son with Porter, Quincy Brown, was adopted by the disgraced rapper — kept in touch with Porter after their marriage ended.

"She began to confide in me," he spilled. "She said something's not right. His [Diddy's] soul has gone completely dark like he's just not there."

kim porter ex kept diary sean diddy combs crimes murdered expose
Source: mega

Kim Porter and the disgraced rapper were together from 1994 until 2007.

While allegedly sharing the details of Diddy's crimes with Al B. Sure!, he promised on their son's life to never reveal anything out of fear he would face retaliation.

However, "what I do know is that before her death she was keeping a diary," he stated. "Someone got the passcode to her phone and computer and found out what [she] was writing, what was going on behind closed doors."

Though Kim's 2018 cause of death was listed as pneumonia, Al B. Sure! believes Diddy had her killed so she couldn't "blow the lid off" his alleged crimes.

As OK! reported, Kim's alleged diary was said to have turned into a published memoir, but the Amazon listing was claimed to have been fake and was taken down. In addition, an individual named Courtney Burgess claimed Kim gave them multiple tapes of the Grammy winner's alleged s-- crimes.

Sean Diddy Combs

kim porter ex kept diary sean diddy combs crimes murdered expose
Source: mega

Al B. Sure! thinks Diddy had his ex killed because she wanted to expose his alleged s-- crimes.

Quincy and his siblings — twin sisters D’Lila and Jessie Combs, as well as brother Christian "King" Combs — publicly denied their mom wrote a book.

"There have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out," they expressed in a September 2024 joint statement shortly after the Bad Boys Records founder was arrested on s-- trafficking and racketeering.

"Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves," they continued. "Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart."

kim porter ex kept diary sean diddy combs crimes murdered expose
Source: @officialalbsure/instagram

Kim Porter's children denied claims she wrote a book about Diddy's behavior.

They also addressed gossip that Sean had Kim killed.

"While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play," the children said. "Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day."

Daily Mail reported on what Al B. Sure! said in the documentary.

