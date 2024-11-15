Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters Pay Tribute to Late Mother Kim Porter as Music Mogul Remains Behind Bars
Rest in peace, Kim Porter.
On Friday, November 15, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie Combs — whom he shared with the late star — paid tribute to their mother in a touching Instagram post.
“We can’t believe it’s been 6 years without you. We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much words can’t even explain. We wish you were here with us, but we know your spirit will be around forever!! We Love you, Mommy❤️❤️,” the duo, 17, penned alongside a photo of Kim holding them as infants.
In response, the girls’ followers shared their support, as they are not only mourning the loss but also dealing with the hardship of their father sitting in jail for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
“💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 ...forever,” one user penned, while another added, “Her spirit is with you always. I see a lot of her in you girls. She would be proud of the strong, independent women you are becoming❤️❤️ love you❤️❤️.”
As OK! previously reported, the twins' post came after a pal of Kim's testified that she was trying to expose Sean’s alleged sexual crimes before she died in 2018.
On October 31, Courtney Burgess claimed to be in possession of the disgraced rapper's alleged s-- tapes, which Kim allegedly gave to him via 11 flash drives.
Courtney said the footage showed eight different celebrities, six of which were male and two female. He also claimed "two to three" of the Hollywood faces were minors.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The confidante said he believed "all of" the A-listers were drugged and appeared to be "victims" of Combs, not "perpetrators."
Courtney spoke to the press outside of the Manhattan federal courthouse where he testified. He told reporters that Department of Homeland Security federal agents had contacted and subpoenaed him after learning about the possibility of his possession of the flash drives.
The court demanded Courtney "turn over all records, including thumb drives, hard drives, electronic storage devices, or devices containing videos and/or other files depicting Diddy," a news source reported.
Additionally, Courtney alleged that he had Kim's rumored memoir titled Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice From the Other Side.
However, the book listing was pulled from Amazon in October after the Combs children spoke about against the memoir, calling it “fake.”
“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship. As well as about our mom’s tragic passing," the youngsters wrote in an Instagram statement.
"Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue," they insisted. "She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart."