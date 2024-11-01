Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Kim Porter Gave Male Friend 11 Tapes of 8 Celebrity 'Victims' Before Her Death in 2018, Pal's Testimony Claims
A friend of Sean "Diddy" Combs' late ex Kim Porter has testified in court.
Courtney Burgess, a man claiming to have been in possession of the disgraced rapper's alleged s-- tapes, appeared before a grand jury on Thursday, October 31, alleging Porter gave him 11 flash drives exposing eight different celebrities before her untimely death in November 2018.
Joining NewsNation's Banfield broadcast after his court appearance on Thursday, Burgess claimed the tapes featured six male and two female stars, alleging "two to three" of the Hollywood faces were minors.
The witness believed "all of" the A-listers were under the influence and seemed to be "victims" of Combs, not "perpetrators."
Burgess also spoke to press outside of the Manhattan federal courthouse where he testified on Thursday, revealing he was contacted by federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security and subpoenaed after they learned of him allegedly possessing the 11 flash drives.
He was ordered by the court to "turn over all records, including thumb drives, hard drives, electronic storage devices, or devices containing videos and/or other files depicting Diddy," according to a news publication.
Burgess also claimed to have an apparent memoir written by Porter before her death titled: Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice From the Other Side.
The alleged book was pulled from Amazon in October after Combs' children spoke out against the "fake" memoir.
“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship. As well as about our mom’s tragic passing," the former couple's four kids, Quincy, 33, Christian, 26, and twins Jessie and D'Lila, 17, said in a statement shared to Instagram.
"Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue," the siblings insisted. "She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart."
"We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories," their message read elsewhere.
Burgess' lawyer, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, doubled down on the realness of the tapes, however, telling The Post last month she "can verify" that the tapes "exist" — alleging one of the male celebrities in the videos was "more high-profile than Mr. Combs."
She claimed, "It’s real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There’s no question of if it’s that person in the video."
In response, Combs' lawyers called Mitchell-Kidd's statement a cry "for publicity and attention."
