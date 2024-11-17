Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kim Porter's Relationship: A Timeline of Their Ups and Downs Before Her Tragic 2018 Death
1990s: Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kim Porter Began Dating
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter began their on-again, off-again relationship in 1994, shortly after the music mogul's split from Misa Hylton.
1998: Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kim Porter Welcomed Their First Child
On April 1, 1998, the then-couple had their first child together, Christian Combs.
1999: They Called It Quits
Sean and Kim broke up one year after Christian's birth.
Years later, in 2001, the Wicked Wicked Games star sued him for child support. They settled the case afterward, with Sean paying her a five-figure monthly lump sum to cover Christian's education and medical expenses until he turned 21.
2003: Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kim Porter Reconciled
Two years after Sean and Jennifer Lopez's 2001 split, he went back to Kim and started seeing her again.
2006: They Had Their Twin Daughters
In December 2006, Sean and Kim expanded their family and welcomed twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James.
Speaking in an interview with Essence for its December 2006 issue, Sean admitted he had no plans to tie the knot with his baby mama.
"I know she deserves to get married, but I'm just not ready," he said. "It's not a reflection on how much I love Kim. It's that I'm just learning how to be a good boyfriend. When I'm finished with this step, I'll move on to the next."
2007: Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kim Porter Broke Up for Good
After discovering that Sean was expecting a child with his friend Sarah Chapman, Kim called it quits with the music mogul for good.
"In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean and our family. I look forward to moving on with my life and my career and wish him prosperity, health and happiness in life and in love. We will remain friends and committed parents to our children," she said in a statement at the time.
Although things did not work out between them, they maintained a close relationship in the years thereafter.
2018: Kim Porter Died
On November 15, 2018, Kim was found dead in her Toluca Lake, Calif., home at the age of 47. An autopsy later confirmed that the cause of death was lobar pneumonia.
"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time," a representative for Sean said in a statement at the time.