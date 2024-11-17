Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kim Porter's Relationship: A Timeline of Their Ups and Downs Before Her Tragic 2018 Death

In December 2006, Sean and Kim expanded their family and welcomed twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

Speaking in an interview with Essence for its December 2006 issue, Sean admitted he had no plans to tie the knot with his baby mama.

"I know she deserves to get married, but I'm just not ready," he said. "It's not a reflection on how much I love Kim. It's that I'm just learning how to be a good boyfriend. When I'm finished with this step, I'll move on to the next."