Plot Twist: Kim Zolciak-Biermann's $2.5 Million Dollar Mansion Will No Longer Go To Auction After Foreclosure Notice
RHOA star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion is suddenly no longer going to auction after facing foreclosure notice.
On Wednesday, February 22, the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC said the March 7 auction has been canceled. The office did not disclose whether the sale will be rescheduled or why it was canceled in the first place.
Fulton County shared a foreclosure notice with the family due to the default on their $1.65 million dollar loan.
“The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees,” the court documents stated.
Kim currently lives in the $2.5 million dollar home with her hubby, Kroy Biermann, and their four children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Additionally, Kim’s daughters from a previous partner, Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21, live at the address.
The TV personality and the former Atlanta Falcon got married in 2011. In 2012, they purchased the 6,900-square-foot house for $880,000. The massive property is located on the Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia.
As OK! previously reported, Brielle and Ariana spoke to the press about the residence’s impending foreclosure.
“You guys are crazy. It's insane. Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana told the paparazzi in L.A.
“See what happens March 7. Stay tuned,” the dynamic duo added. The sisters later confirmed that “the house is saved.”
“Everything is still there,” Ariana spilled. “We all live there. We just slept there last night.”
When asked about the Fulton County foreclosure notice and the March 7 auction, the girls seem clueless. They replied, “I’m not really sure” and “not to my knowledge.”
Amid the foreclosure news, Kim showed off her property in a social media post of her husband vacuuming in his underwear. It was accompanied by the message, “Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm…yes sir.”
