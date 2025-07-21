NEWS 'Grateful' Kim Zolciak Exposes Her Butt in Racy New Photos as She Shares Update on Her Life Following Divorce From Kroy Biermann Source: MEGA;@kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram Kim Zolciak bared her butt in new photos while sharing a life update post-divorce from Kroy Biermann.

In one steamy snap, she lay face down on a white lounge chair, flaunting her backside in a barely-there swimsuit. In another, she posed in front of the mirror in a yellow G-string bikini with hot pink straps, confidently flashing her figure.

Source: @kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram Kim Zolciak is back in the spotlight with bold bikini pics.

Zolciak also made sure to share sweet moments with her family, and even surprised fans with a selfie featuring Post Malone.

“My last few months forever grateful ❤️🙏🏼 ,” she captioned the carousel post. “I moved into my new house! I’ve had a couple trips to the beach. Two of the shows I filmed premiered. #GotToGetOut on @hulu and @briellebiermann and I on Plastic Surgery Rewind on @eentertainment,” she continued. “So surreal @arianabiermann @hudson.mcleroy show premiered on @bravotv ‘NextGenNYC.’”

Source: @kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram The reality star took a photo with Post Malone.

She also shared some proud mom updates. “My twins graduated 5th grade!! Can’t believe I’ll have 3 in Middle School and [Croy] KJ [Biermann] in High School 😭😭,” she wrote, referring to kids Kaya and Kane. Kim added, “I spent time with friends ❤️ I spent time with my family ❤️ I’m forever grateful for each and every single day. So many exciting things happening and I can’t wait to share with you 😘😘.”

As fans know, Kim and Kroy have been through a tumultuous time since she first filed for divorce in May 2023. Though they tried reconciling, things didn’t stick. By August of that year, Kroy filed again — and since then, the former flames have been at each other's throats.

Their most recent messy divorce battle resumed in February, with Kroy stating in court papers that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Lately, Kim’s shifted her focus back to self-care. During the July 9 episode of Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, she opened up about her cosmetic journey while seeing doctors to fix a skin-tightening procedure that “did the opposite.”

Source: @kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram Kim Zolciak also shared beach snaps and family updates on Instagram.

“I’ve done my b---- a few times and then I had a tummy tuck,” she revealed. “I did have filler in my lips. I do Botox all the time.” She also had neck surgery for a herniated disc — and while she didn’t mention the “laser vaginal rejuvenation” or filler in her earlobes this time, fans of the Bravo alum know she’s never been shy about her enhancements.

“I sacrificed my body for six incredible humans, so I did a mommy makeover,” she explained. “Just because you’re a mom doesn’t mean you need to let yourself go.”

Source: MEGA The divorce proceedings between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are still ongoing,