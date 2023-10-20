Kim Zolciak Undergoing Expensive Laser Rejuvenation Procedures Despite Endless Financial Woes
Kim Zolciak's priority list includes looking good!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, was featured in a reel on obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. David L. Matlock's Instagram account, where she explained all of the procedures she was undergoing despite her and estranged husband Kroy Biermann's never-ending financial issues.
"It's 6:30 in the morning. I'm headed in to have my surgery. I'm doing Renuvion, Morpheus8 skin tightening. Very, very excited about that," Zolciak — who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane with the former NFL star and older daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22, from a previous relationship — explained in the clip. "I'm also doing laser v rejuvenation. Obviously, I've had six children, and I had them all naturally. So when I'm running or even when I sneeze, I do pee a little bit, which bothers me greatly."
"@kimzbiermann came to us to have some skin tightening using @renuvion and #inmode #Morpheus8 Body. After having multiple children naturally, she began to have relaxed muscles, which she decided to have Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation to stop her peeing whenever running or sneezing," the caption explained.
The former Bravo star has yet to allow her dwindling bank account to stop her from having a great time and looking good. As OK! previously reported, Zolciak was recently spotted returning to Los Angeles from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her eldest daughter after a supposed vacation.
The getaway comes as Zolciak and Biermann, 38, have continued to figure out their impending divorce and multiple lawsuits against them from credit card companies while trying to keep things together for their children.
Earlier this year, the former couple was hit with a huge tax lien from the IRS. According to the report, the two owe $103,564 for 2013, $330,126 for 2017 and $714,143 for 2018. The total was listed as $1,147,834.67. Zolciak and Biermann were also slapped with lawsuits for failing to make payments on multiple credit cards.
The former Atlanta Falcons player recently requested an emergency hearing to figure out the sale of the family's Georgia mansion. "The mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist, and is held in Petitioner's name alone," the legal papers stated.
"The names of both parties appear on the property deed. Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt. The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023," the documents continued.
"Every month Petitioner struggled to find the money to pay the mortgage. He sold some of his designer backpacks and other personal items," the former football player's attorney claimed in a separate filing. "He begged [Kim] to sell some of her purses to help make the payments but, she refused, stating the purses were 'hers,' and she was not going to sell them."