Kim Zolciak Undergoing Expensive Laser Rejuvenation Procedures Despite Endless Financial Woes

"It's 6:30 in the morning. I'm headed in to have my surgery. I'm doing Renuvion, Morpheus8 skin tightening. Very, very excited about that," Zolciak — who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane with the former NFL star and older daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22, from a previous relationship — explained in the clip. "I'm also doing laser v rejuvenation. Obviously, I've had six children, and I had them all naturally. So when I'm running or even when I sneeze, I do pee a little bit, which bothers me greatly."

"@kimzbiermann came to us to have some skin tightening using @renuvion and #inmode #Morpheus8 Body. After having multiple children naturally, she began to have relaxed muscles, which she decided to have Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation to stop her peeing whenever running or sneezing," the caption explained.