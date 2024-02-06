OK Magazine
Kim Zolciak Accuses Kroy Biermann of Leaking Divorce Details to the Press as Their Messy Split Rages On

kimzolciakkroyleakingpresspp
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 6 2024, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Kim Zolciak wants the details of her impending divorce from Kroy Biermann kept under lock and key.

According to court documents, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, accused the former NFL star, 38, of leaking information about their split to the press and filed for a confidentiality order to keep their drama under wraps going forward.

kimzolciakkroyleaking
Source: Mega

Kim Zolciak filed for a confidentiality order in her impending divorce from Kroy Biermann.

Per the legal papers, Zolciak asked the court to enact a protective order that would redact certain names and financial records from being made public. The reality star also noted how embarrassing information about their ongoing feud has made its way to the media and blamed Biermann for allegedly leaking the details.

In the filing, Zolciak claimed she approached the ex-Atlanta Falcons player about agreeing to a confidentiality order in their legal battle, but he did not comply with her request. No official ruling has been made.

kimzolciakkroyleaking
Source: Mega

Kim Zolciak blamed Kroy Biermann for allegedly leaking information to the press.

The estranged pair have taken the public on a roller-coaster ride after Biermann first filed for divorce in May 2023. In the year since, the two have reconciled, split up again, made numerous calls to police and fired off shocking accusations about each other.

As OK! previously reported, Zolciak recently filed a police report at the Alpharetta Police Department in Georgia, accusing her baby daddy of stealing her high-priced handbags and jewelry to pawn off for cash.

kimzolciakkroyleaking
Source: Mega

Kroy Biermann first filed for divorce from Kim Zolciak in May 2023.

Despite Zolciak's allegation, Biermann's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, made it clear her client had not taken any of his former partner's belongings. The "Don't Be Tardy" stars have continued to reside in their mansion along with their children, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. In contrast, they have continued to get into screaming matches, which have ended in authorities being called to the residence.

kimzolciakleakinginfo

Kim Zolciak accused Kroy Biermann of stealing her expensive belongings.

To make matters worse, the bank has continued to attempt to foreclose on the property after Zolciak and Biermann “defaulted on their mortgage."

"Defendants have defaulted on their obligations under the Contract," documents regarding the original agreement stated. "As of May 31, 2023, Defendants are indebted to Ally in the sum of $83,969.35 on the Contract."

Source: OK!
In a heartbreaking letter to the court filed last year, Zolciak pleaded to not allow their home to be foreclosed on before they could sell the $6 million property for profit. "We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence," she wrote to the judge.

TMZ obtained the court documents.

