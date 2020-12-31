He’s a fighter! Kim Zolciak’s son Kash underwent facial reconstructive surgery in November for injuries he suffered when the family’s rescue dog attacked him in 2017.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum revealed that she “waited to share” the story until her “baby was healed.” The proud mom praised her son on Instagram, saying he “is such a trooper, the toughest, bravest little boy I have ever met.”

“Last month Kash had reconstructive surgery from the dog bite 3 years ago,” she wrote on December 30. “We knew the night of the bite/surgery that he most likely would need another surgery in the future to correct the injury. It was pretty severe and due to the severity of the swelling that night our plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Williams (the best) did the very best he could.”

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU! DEMI LOVATO, J.LO & MORE REVEAL HOW TO GET HEALTHY IN 2021

The Don’t Be Tardy star admitted that her and her husband, Kroy Biermann, “had a rough couple days,” after her son’s plastic surgery. “Kroy and I cried many many times alongside Kash.”

Zolciak revealed that she leaned on her close friends for prayers as her son was healing. She even reached out crying to a personal trainer friend of hers to ask “if [Conor McGregor] (Kash’s all time favorite fighter) could send an encouraging message to Kash,” and her friend delivered.

The iconic UFC fighter sent a message to the 8-year-old boy, and wished him a speedy recovery. “I heard you had a match with a dog and you won. So congratulations on that victory,” McGregor said. “I plan on securing my own victory January 23. I’m here now isolated away getting my work in taking inspiration from your victory, Kash. Thank you so much and congratulations on the win.”

The sweet sentiment from the champion fighter had the Bravo star “in tears” as she watched it. “I mean it’s CONOR MCGREGOR but it was also his MESSAGE,” she wrote on social media as she shared the clip.

CHECK OUT THE 10 MOST INSANE PHOTOS OF CONOR MCGREGOR

Kash’s 2017 attack took place at the reality star’s home. The then-5-year-old was hospitalized for several days and underwent emergency surgery to save his eye.

Zolciak and Biermann share two other children together: Kaia and Kane. The “Google Me” singer has two daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from a previous relationship.