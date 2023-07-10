Kim Zolciak Brags About Marriage to Kroy Biermann During Bombshell 'RHOA' Return After Chaotic Couple Calls Off Divorce
All good here! Kim Zolciak fawned over her husband, Kroy Biermann, just a couple months before the destructive duo's nasty divorce played out in front of the public eye — only to call off their decision to legally end their marriage just two months later.
During her cameo return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which aired on Sunday, July 9, Zolciak sat down for dinner with her costars Shereé Whitfield, DeShawn Snow and Lisa Wu and gushed about her more than a decade-long marriage to the retired NFL star.
"You want to know what’s really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and said, 'I just knew [you were the one] when I saw you,'" Zolciak told Whitfield, who introduced the chaotic couple in May 2010 at a charity event titled "Dancing With Atlanta Stars."
"We’re still married, it’s 11 years, so we’re doing great. So whatever I did, I texted the right person," Zolciak added during the episode, as the group of gals continued to enjoy their meal.
It seems Zolciak's night out with her fellow RHOA girls took place a couple months before May, which is when the reality star and Biermann filed separate petitions for divorce and sole custody of their four minor children: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
The split quickly turned nasty, as Biermann accused Zolciak of having an online gambling problem and asked a judge to force his wife to vacate their Georgia mansion.
However, just two months after filing to legally end their marriage, the exes rekindled their love and filed to dismiss their petitions for divorce on Friday, June 7, seemingly giving their romance another chance, as OK! previously reported.
"They’ve been working on things. They’ve been talking more lately and getting along, so she decided to call it off," a source spilled to a news publication regarding their shocking reconcilement.
"Kim and Kroy’s inner circle has been encouraging them to work through their issues," a second insider dished about the decision.
"Their friends are optimistic that they’ll be able to really make it work, not just for their kids but because there is still a genuine love between them," the confidante concluded.
