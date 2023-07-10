Kim Zolciak Brags About Marriage to Kroy Biermann During Bombshell 'RHOA' Return After Chaotic Couple Calls Off Divorce

All good here! Kim Zolciak fawned over her husband, Kroy Biermann, just a couple months before the destructive duo's nasty divorce played out in front of the public eye — only to call off their decision to legally end their marriage just two months later.

During her cameo return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which aired on Sunday, July 9, Zolciak sat down for dinner with her costars Shereé Whitfield, DeShawn Snow and Lisa Wu and gushed about her more than a decade-long marriage to the retired NFL star.