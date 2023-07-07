Shocking Twist: 'RHOA' Stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Messy Divorce
It looks like Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are giving their marriage another shot after all!
According to court documents, on Friday, July 7, The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars filed to dismiss their petitions for divorce after both parties filed to end their 11-year union in May.
Per insiders, Zolciak and Biermann — who were spotted taking their children to church together the day prior — are getting along at the moment and are trying to find a way to work things out for the sake of their children Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
According to sources close to the no longer estranged couple, love was never an issue as they have a solid bond.
The change of heart comes as sources previously reported that the two "hated" each other and were at each other's throats still living in their Georgia mansion while figuring out divorce proceedings.
"Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," the source noted. "They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They’re even bickering over knickknacks. Kim’s being petty and Kroy’s being a jerk."
Things got increasingly nastier after authorities received multiple calls from the home. The former NFL player also threw out allegations that the Bravo star had a gambling problem. Zolciak fired back by claiming that Biermann had a drug problem due to his alleged marijuana use.
To make matters worse, the "Tardy for the Party" singer and the ex-Atlanta Falcons player have been drowning in legal and financial issues. As OK! previously reported, the IRS hit the pair with a massive tax lien earlier this year.
According to the report, the two owe $103,564.48 for 2013, $330,126.29 for 2017, and $714,143.90 for 2018. The total was listed as $1,147,834.67.
Simmons Bank filed a civil lawsuit against Zolciak and Biermann for failing to pay back a $300K Home Equity Line of Credit. The blonde beauty was also hit with a lawsuit for an unpaid credit card bill of $2,482.24.
TMZ obtained the court documents about Zolciak and Biermann filing to dismiss the divorce.