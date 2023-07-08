'Neither Will Back Down': Kim Zolciak 'Intends to Call the Police Every Time' Ex Kroy Biermann 'Loses His Temper'
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's split heated up right before the two apparently reconciled and called off their divorce.
"They’re both really stubborn,” an insider spilled. “The tension’s getting worse, and Kim intends to call the police every time Kroy loses his temper — anything can and will be used against him, in her view.”
“The sad thing is, it’s affecting the kids,” added the source. “It’s like Kim and Kroy hate each other, and the kids know it.”
On June 16, the reality star called 911 after her estranged husband accused her of "kidnapping" their 12-year-old son, KJ. In the audio, which was obtained by TMZ, she gave the tween permission to attend a rodeo with his friend and his mom, but when the athlete, 37, found out, he was less than thrilled.
So much so, he hit the roof and threatened to file a kidnapping report. The reality star, 45, also accused Biermann of stealing her purse, which had divorce documents in it.
“My son is shaking and hysterically crying,” she told the Alpharetta, Ga., police, adding, “It’s petty, and I hate to call the police on it... I don’t think this is going to be the end of this to be honest.”
As OK! previously reported, Zolciak's pal Elise Humphries hit back at the claims.
“There was zero kidnapping,” she stated. “His mother Kim, who is an incredible mom and friend, gave me permission and brought him to meet me & his two best friends, one is my daughter."
“[KJ’s] father, Kroy, is desperately trying to control every move to ensure he gets full custody and child support so he falsely accused me of kidnapping KJ so he can appear as the parent who takes the kids out,” Humphries continued. “Please pray for Kim and the kids because they need them while they navigate Kroy’s narcissistic, controlling behavior.”
Ever since the pair filed for divorce in May, they've been fighting over custody of their minor kids: Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins, Kaia and Kane. To make matters worse, they are still living together.
“Kim and Kroy’s legal team is buried in paperwork because of the claims they keep flinging at each other,” said the source. “They’re both fighting for custody of the minor children. Neither will back down.”
