'Neither Will Back Down': Kim Zolciak 'Intends to Call the Police Every Time' Ex Kroy Biermann 'Loses His Temper'

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's split heated up right before the two apparently reconciled and called off their divorce.

"They’re both really stubborn,” an insider spilled. “The tension’s getting worse, and Kim intends to call the police every time Kroy loses his temper — anything can and will be used against him, in her view.”

“The sad thing is, it’s affecting the kids,” added the source. “It’s like Kim and Kroy hate each other, and the kids know it.”