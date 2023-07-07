Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Are 'Determined' to Amicably Coparent as Nasty Divorce Turns Ugly: Source
Though Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann continue to be at each other's throats amid their nasty divorce, they are committed to prioritizing their children's well-being.
"Despite everything Kim and Kroy are going through, they will always put their children’s needs above all else," a source insisted to a news outlet after both former flames filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. "That’s their No. 1 priority no matter what and what will help them coparent moving forward."
They added: "Regardless of how they feel about each other, they’re determined to remain amicable when it comes to their kids."
Zolciak and Biermann share children Kroy "KJ" Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9. The former NFL player also adopted Zolciak's daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from previous relationships after the couple said "I Do" in 2011.
Proving to be a united front amid their ugly split, they were seen last week taking their kids to church.
Biermann already made the push to prioritize their four minor children when he requested that the court appoint a guardian ad litem (GAL) so their brood was taken care of while the co-parents go head-to-head in court.
As the exes battle it out — with Biermann having requested full custody of their minor kids — they have been lodging vicious allegations against each other.
On Zolciak's end, the reality star requested that Biermann submit to a drug test, claiming she saw him "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in Respondent’s care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to Respondent’s drug use."
Biermann fired back with claims that his soon-to-be ex-wife has a gambling problem that has financially ruined their family. In his motion to appoint a guardians ad litem, Biermann said he was worried that his ex's commentary about their split was not good for his kids' "mental health and wellbeing."
He also claimed Zolciak doesn't pay enough attention to her kids and has been spending too much time on virtual slot machines.
Zolciak has since slammed Biermann's "harmful", "unfit mother" claims, shaming him for the way his apparent lies could affect their kids. "The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children," her lawyer fired back in a statement.
Us Weekly spoke to a source about the exes' effort to prioritize their kids.