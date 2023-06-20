Kim Zolciak's Daughters Brielle and Ariana Wish Adoptive Dad Kroy Biermann Happy Father's Day Amid Parents' Messy Divorce

Not picking sides. Kim Zolciak’s biological daughters Brielle and Ariana Biermann wished their dad, Kroy Biermann, a happy Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, despite their parents' heated divorce battle.

Kroy adopted his estranged wife’s two eldest daughters in 2013, two years after tying the knot with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star. The separated spouses also share four little ones: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.