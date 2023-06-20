Kim Zolciak's Daughters Brielle and Ariana Wish Adoptive Dad Kroy Biermann Happy Father's Day Amid Parents' Messy Divorce
Not picking sides. Kim Zolciak’s biological daughters Brielle and Ariana Biermann wished their dad, Kroy Biermann, a happy Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, despite their parents' heated divorce battle.
Kroy adopted his estranged wife’s two eldest daughters in 2013, two years after tying the knot with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star. The separated spouses also share four little ones: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, seem to want to maintain a loving relationship with their dad, even after Kim dropped Biermann from her last name on Instagram and reportedly asked for legal restoration of her maiden name upon filing for divorce at the beginning of May.
"Happppppy Father’s Day," Brielle captioned an old photo of her sitting on Kroy’s lap, as they both smiled from ear to ear.
Ariana let fans have a peek at their "father’s day festivities" that featured fireworks before uploading a photo of her and Brielle hugging Kroy and writing: "happy father’s day i love you @kroybiermann."
The doting dad shared both of the sweet posts to his own Instagram account alongside a warm-hearted response.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Newly Single Kim Zolciak Shares Risqué Photo as Daughter Calls Her the 'Strongest Woman' She Knows Following Divorce From Kroy Biermann: Photo
- Brielle Biermann Unfollows Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy as Divorce Gets Messy
- Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Requests Primary Custody of Their 4 Children After 'RHOA' Star Files for Divorce
"Love you! I’m honored to be part of your life," Kroy wrote to Brielle, while stating, "I love you so very much @arianabiermann."
The retired NFL star's day also included some fun outdoor activities with his four youngest children.
"I hope ALL of the Fathers out there had as good a day as I had!! Stay strong, it is a VITAL role to fill! 💪🏼😁," Kroy captioned a post on Sunday, which included a selfie of himself, Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia and Kane, as well as a video of them riding bikes around a hilly dirt path in what appeared to be a wooded area.
Kroy's lovely day comes as he fights against Kim for sole legal and physical custody of their four youngest children — and in his filing, he didn't include visitation rights for their mother.
Kim also filed for full custody, however, she listed visitation rights for her estranged husband. They both claimed the other spouse was unfit to be the primary caretaker of their kids.