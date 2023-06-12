Kim Zolciak Is 'Not Doing Well' Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce Battle, Pal Shereé Whitfield Admits
Shereé Whitfield is letting the world know how her pal Kim Zolciak is doing amid her split from Kroy Biermann.
While appearing on the Sunday, June 11, episode of Watch What Happens Live, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave an update on her former costar after the blonde beauty filed for divorce from the ex-NFL player after 11 years of marriage.
“I am in touch with her, and I was shocked,” Whitfield confirmed to Andy Cohen about the pair's breakup. “I thought her and Kroy [were] gonna be forever. I’m really sad for them.”
“I’ve been in contact with her, and she’s not doing well," the She By Shereé designer admitted of Zolciak. "She’s taking it really bad."
While Whitfield stayed mum when asked about the root cause of their impeding divorce, the Bravo boss recalled that the 53-year-old played a major part in Zolciak and Biermann's love story after they first met at Whitfield's Dancing Stars of Atlanta charity gala event in 2010.
The end of the Don't Be Tardy star's romance has been nothing short of rocky since both parties filed for divorce in May, as insiders claimed the estranged pair have been at each other's throats while they continue to shack up in the same Georgia mansion with their children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
"Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," the source noted. "They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They’re even bickering over knickknacks. Kim’s being petty and Kroy’s being a jerk."
"The feeling among their friends is there’s no need for all this unpleasantness and they need to stop using their kids in their legal wrangling," insiders continued. "It’s not healthy."
To make matters worse, their minor kiddos have felt the pressure to choose sides in the battle. "It’s sad for the kids, who are stuck in the middle of this mess," the source revealed. "They love their parents and want things to be like they were."