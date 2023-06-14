OK Magazine
'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Begs Judge to Deny Ex Kroy Biermann's Request to Have Her Thrown Out of Georgia Home

Jun. 14 2023

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak is asking a judge to halt her soon-to-be ex-husband Kroy Biermann's attempts at tossing her out of their lavish Georgia estate amid their tumultuous divorce.

kimkroy
Source: mega

Biermann previously asked for full custody of their four minor children — Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia and Kane — after claiming that the Bravolebrity had been "spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance."

"This compulsion has financially devastated the parties," the legal filing read. "[Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children."

kim z kids ig
Source: @kimzolciak/Instagram

Along with accusing her of allegedly having a gambling addiction, he asked that a judge approve his request to have Zolciak leave their sprawling Georgia mansion and give him sole use of the property.

According to Radar, Zolciak's legal team shot back that the reality star is a "loving, fit and proper parent to have joint legal and primary physical custody of" of their children.

kimzolciak
Source: mega

Zolciak has petitioned for full custody of their kids and further accused Biermann of smoking marijuana, asking that he be required to take a drug test.

Later in the filing, the 45-year-old also noted that she "desires any and all pre-marital assets, gifts and inheritances of either party shall be retained and assigned to the party who owned the asset or property before the marriage or received the gift or inheritance in accordance with the law of the State of Georgia" — meaning simply that she keeps what was hers before they tied the knot in 2011, and he keeps what was his.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Zolciak and Biermann's split was confirmed in early May leaving Bravo exec Andy Cohen shocked.

"I sent my condolences because it's a sad thing. They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love. I was very surprised," Cohen said at the time. "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. I was very surprised and I am sorry to hear that."

