Kim Zolciak Drops 'Biermann' From Her Social Media Accounts as Split From Estranged Husband Kroy Gets Ugly
Kim Zolciak is cutting every possible tie she can with estranged husband Kroy Biermann — including his last name!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star noticeably removed her surname from her Instagram account more than a month after officially filing for divorce from her spouse of 11 years.
The swiping of her past from her social media handles comes as insiders close to the former couple admitted Zolciak and Biermann have been at each other's throats as they continue to live together in her Georgia mansion with their children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
"Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," the source spilled. "They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They’re even bickering over knickknacks. Kim’s being petty and Kroy’s being a jerk."
When both parties filed in May, each requested sole custody of their minor children — who have been pressured to take sides in the bitter battle. "The feeling among their friends is there’s no need for all this unpleasantness and they need to stop using their kids in their legal wrangling," the insider explained. "It’s not healthy."
"It’s sad for the kids, who are stuck in the middle of this mess," the source added of their young brood. "They love their parents and want things to be like they were."
Cracks in the former lovebirds' relationship began when the two were hit with a $1 million lien for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. Both the reality star and the former athlete have hurled accusations of gambling addiction and drug use at each other to convince the courts that the respective parties should gain full custody of their offspring.
“Word is, Kroy has a closetful of secrets that could prove very embarrassing to Kim,” an insider admitted about the nasty split. “The fear is that this is gearing up to be a War of the Roses situation, which won’t be good for anybody.”