Kim Zolciak Drops 'Biermann' From Her Social Media Accounts as Split From Estranged Husband Kroy Gets Ugly

The swiping of her past from her social media handles comes as insiders close to the former couple admitted Zolciak and Biermann have been at each other's throats as they continue to live together in her Georgia mansion with their children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

"Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," the source spilled. "They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They’re even bickering over knickknacks. Kim’s being petty and Kroy’s being a jerk."