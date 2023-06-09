House of Horrors: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann 'Yelling and Screaming at Each Other in the Night' Amid Nasty Divorce
It's war for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.
According to insiders, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the former NFL player have been at each other's throats as they continue to live together in their $2.5 million Georgia mansion while navigating the end of their 11-year marriage.
Per sources, the estranged couple's underage children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, "are old enough to know what’s going on," the insider explained. "And they don’t like it."
"Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," the source noted. "They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They’re even bickering over knickknacks. Kim’s being petty and Kroy’s being a jerk."
Following both parties filing for divorce last month, Zolciak and Biermann requested sole custody of their kiddos. "The feeling among their friends is there’s no need for all this unpleasantness and they need to stop using their kids in their legal wrangling," the source continued. "It’s not healthy."
Unfortunately, the four little ones have been pressured to choose sides in the battle. "It’s sad for the kids, who are stuck in the middle of this mess," the source added. "They love their parents and want things to be like they were."
As OK! previously reported, the reality star and the ex-athlete cited that their union was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" after being dealt a $1 million lien for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.
"Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in," sources close to the ex-couple warned of the split. "Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner."
Star spoke to sources about Zolciak and Biermann's constant yelling and fighting.