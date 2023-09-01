Kim Zolciak Claims It Was Mutual Decision to Sell Off Her and Kroy Biermann's $3 Million Mansion as Money Troubles Rage On
Kim Zolciak is giving her side of the story when it comes to her messy split from Kroy Biermann.
After the former Atlanta Falcons player requested an emergency hearing to discuss selling the estranged couple's $3 million Georgia mansion earlier this week, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made it clear it was also her idea to pawn off the property.
While Zolciak made her way into Il Pastaio in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 31, a photographer asked her if she was surprised that Biermann was planning on selling their martial home, she replied, "It's mutual. I told him what to do."
As OK! previously reported, as the reality stars continued to navigate an impending divorce and endless amounts of debt, the former athlete requested the court's time to sort out how they would get rid of the Alpharetta property that nearly went into foreclosure earlier this year.
"The mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist and is held in Petitioner’s name alone," the court filing read. "The names of both parties appear on the property deed. Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt. The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023."
Per the legal papers, Biermann claimed the home was to go to auction on March 7, but luckily the former pair were able to avoid the bank taking their home by negotiating a deal with Truist so the estate would be placed on "foreclosure probation" as long as they made a number of on-time payments.
Earlier this year, the "Tardy for the Party" vocalist and the ex NFL star were hit with a with a massive tax lien from the IRS. According to the report, the two owe $103,564 for 2013, $330,126 for 2017 and $714,143 for 2018. The total was listed as $1,147,834.67.
In the months that followed, the two were also hit with lawsuits from banks and credit card companies due to unpaid balances.
