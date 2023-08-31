'Financial Devastation': Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann Begs to Sell Off $3 Million Georgia Mansion

"The mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist and is held in Petitioner’s name alone," Biermann's court filing read, per RadarOnline.com. "The names of both parties appear on the property deed. Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt. The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023."

Biermann explained that the $3 million Alpharetta property had initially been scheduled to go to auction on March 7, but they had been able to narrowly avoid foreclosure. Both parties then negotiated a deal with Truist so that their home would be placed on "foreclosure probation" as long as they made a number of on-time payments.