'Financial Devastation': Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann Begs to Sell Off $3 Million Georgia Mansion
Kroy Biermann requested an emergency hearing to discuss the possibility of selling off his and estranged ex Kim Zolciak's sprawling Georgia home as the couple continues to struggle with debt throughout their high-profile divorce.
"The mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist and is held in Petitioner’s name alone," Biermann's court filing read, per RadarOnline.com. "The names of both parties appear on the property deed. Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt. The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023."
Biermann explained that the $3 million Alpharetta property had initially been scheduled to go to auction on March 7, but they had been able to narrowly avoid foreclosure. Both parties then negotiated a deal with Truist so that their home would be placed on "foreclosure probation" as long as they made a number of on-time payments.
Biermann's legal team claimed that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had wrought "financial devastation" on their family, and that he'd personally "held off the commencement of foreclosure proceedings" by making the payments according to their agreement with Truist.
"Every month Petitioner struggled to find the money to pay the mortgage. He sold some of his designer backpacks and other personal items," the former football player's attorney stated. "He begged [Kim] to sell some of her purses to help make the payments but, she refused, stating the purses were 'hers,' and she was not going to sell them."
"Ironically, she has been selling purses, hers and her daughters’ and other high-end fashion items including her infamous wigs," the attorney continued. "However, none of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage, or any other bills. The parties failed to make the July mortgage payment and they are again facing foreclosure."
The legal filing called Biermann and Zolciak's financial situation "dire," claiming that it wouldn't be long before it affected the "well-being" of the estranged couple's kids — Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
The lawyer insisted the 37-year-old was already allegedly struggling to "cobble together enough money to pay the $,2000 electric bill" while Zolciak reportedly took trips to Los Angeles to for "rest and relaxation."
"There is no doubt that the parties must reside in separate residences for the sake of the children," the attorney added. "Living in a home with no electricity or running water would certainly be detrimental to the minor children."