OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Zolciak
OK LogoNEWS

'Financial Devastation': Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann Begs to Sell Off $3 Million Georgia Mansion

kim zolciak pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 31 2023, Published 7:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kroy Biermann requested an emergency hearing to discuss the possibility of selling off his and estranged ex Kim Zolciak's sprawling Georgia home as the couple continues to struggle with debt throughout their high-profile divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciaks ex kroy biermann begs sell million georgia mansion
Source: mega

Kroy Biermann filed for divorce from ex Kim Zolciak for a second time in August.

"The mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist and is held in Petitioner’s name alone," Biermann's court filing read, per RadarOnline.com. "The names of both parties appear on the property deed. Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt. The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023."

Biermann explained that the $3 million Alpharetta property had initially been scheduled to go to auction on March 7, but they had been able to narrowly avoid foreclosure. Both parties then negotiated a deal with Truist so that their home would be placed on "foreclosure probation" as long as they made a number of on-time payments.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciaks ex kroy biermann begs sell million georgia mansion
Source: mega

Biermann and Zolciak share four kids together — Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, Kaia and Kane, 9.

Biermann's legal team claimed that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had wrought "financial devastation" on their family, and that he'd personally "held off the commencement of foreclosure proceedings" by making the payments according to their agreement with Truist.

"Every month Petitioner struggled to find the money to pay the mortgage. He sold some of his designer backpacks and other personal items," the former football player's attorney stated. "He begged [Kim] to sell some of her purses to help make the payments but, she refused, stating the purses were 'hers,' and she was not going to sell them."

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak
Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciaks ex kroy biermann begs sell million georgia mansion
Source: mega

Biermann has maintained that Zolciak has been irresponsible with finances and plunged them into debt.

"Ironically, she has been selling purses, hers and her daughters’ and other high-end fashion items including her infamous wigs," the attorney continued. "However, none of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage, or any other bills. The parties failed to make the July mortgage payment and they are again facing foreclosure."

The legal filing called Biermann and Zolciak's financial situation "dire," claiming that it wouldn't be long before it affected the "well-being" of the estranged couple's kids — Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The lawyer insisted the 37-year-old was already allegedly struggling to "cobble together enough money to pay the $,2000 electric bill" while Zolciak reportedly took trips to Los Angeles to for "rest and relaxation."

"There is no doubt that the parties must reside in separate residences for the sake of the children," the attorney added. "Living in a home with no electricity or running water would certainly be detrimental to the minor children."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.