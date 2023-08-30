Kroy Biermann Determined to 'Move Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak Hinting They Could Reconcile
Kroy Biermann is completely done with his marriage to Kim Zolciak.
Despite The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wearing her ring and hinting she could still reconcile with the former Atlanta Falcons player, according to RadarOnline.com, Biermann is determined to go full steam ahead with the divorce.
"At this time, he is still moving forward with the divorce action," the former athlete's attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom said in a statement after Zolciak's recent admission that she believes the filing will be dismissed when questioned by paparazzi.
Sources close to Biermann emphasized the Don't Be Tardy stars have been getting into blowout fights over the past several months.
As OK! previously reported, the 37-year-old filed for divorce again on Thursday, August 24, after first trying to end their 11-year union in May. The estranged pair briefly attempted to reconcile despite Zolciak and Biermann constantly being at each other's throats while living together in their Georgia mansion.
"They are still living together, but every day is an uphill battle," an insider said before their second split. "Those close to them think the reconciliation will be short-lived."
"There’s a lot of s----talking, and it’s hard to see how this will be resolved amicably," the source added. "They are also not seeking counseling."
The 45-year-old and the ex-NFL star — who share children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9 — have dealt with an endless slew of financial issues after they were hit with a massive tax lien earlier this year. According to the report, the two owe $103,564 for 2013, $330,126 for 2017 and $714,143 for 2018. The total was listed as $1,147,834.67.
Zolciak and Biermann have also been dealing with an onslaught of lawsuits after allegedly failing to pay off multiple credit cards.
TMZ obtained the statement from Bergstrom and took the video of Zolciak saying the divorce will be dismissed.