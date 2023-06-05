OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Zolciak
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Zolciak Praises 9-Year-Old Son Kane Amid Vicious Custody Battle With Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann

kim zolciak praises son custody battle kroy biermann
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jun. 5 2023, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kim Zolciak is focused on her children as she and estranged husband Kroy Biermann continue to be at each other's throats.

On Sunday, June 4, the blonde beauty revealed via an Instagram Story post that their 9-year-old son, Kane, received an award at school.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak son
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

"Way to go KANE ❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the shot, which pictured a "class leader award" certificate "for encouraging others to make good choices."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, and Biermann, 37, also share Kane's twin, Kaia, as well as sons Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10. Kim also has daughters Ariana, 21, and Brielle, 26, whom Biermann formally adopted years ago. When Zolciak filed for divorce, she requested sole custody, but said she would allow the athlete to have visitation rights.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak son
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

The NFL alum countered by filing for sole custody as well, though his request didn't include any visitation clauses.

As OK! reported, the two have each accused the other of being unfit for parenting: while Biermann alleged his soon-to-be ex has a gambling problem, Zolciak said he needs to be randomly drug tested due to his marijuana usage.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak kroy biermann
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM
MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak

The kids aren't the only thing causing tension between the parents, as last month, the police were called to their home on two separate occasions. The first time, it was claimed Zolciak hit Biermann, and on the second instance, he confessed he took some of his former partner's designer duds and locked them up.

Biermann explained he was doing so because he believed the purses were shared marital property, and he needed to liquidate assets in order to afford legal bills.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The retired football player also admitted to the cops that he hasn't been able to move out on his own yet because he doesn't have enough money to do so.

Financial issues were said to be the main cause of their divorce, with the IRS' recent demand for $1 million in unpaid taxes being the final straw. Since then, the stars have been doing everything in their power to bring the other down.

"Kim and Kroy are still living in the same house because they both refuse to budge. The fear is that this is gearing up to be a War of the Roses situation, which won’t be good for anybody," a source spilled to a news outlet recently. "Word is, Kroy has a closetful of secrets that could prove very embarrassing to Kim."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.