Kim Zolciak Completes Mandatory Parenting Class as Messy Divorce Drama Continues

May 31 2023, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Kim Zolciak completed a mandatory parenting class in Fulton County, Ga., as her divorce from Kroy Biermann continues to get uglier.

According to TMZ, the reality star, 45, passed a four-hour course called Navigating Family Change Seminar on Thursday, May 25, but there's no record the athlete has completed the course.

The court describes the program as a “parenting seminar” that “shall be successfully completed within 31 days of service of the original complaint upon the original defendant," Radar reported.

As OK! previously reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum listed the date of separation between her and the NFL star as April 30. The two share four kids together: Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

In the filing, she stated the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," and she's also asking for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.

For his part, the athlete also filed for sole legal and physical custody of the kiddos.

The singer also claimed her ex is smoking marijuana, resulting in her feeling nervous about the safety and well-being of their kids.

But Biermann clapped back, claiming Zolciak has been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children," according to a filing.

Things took a nasty turn when Biermann called the police on Zolciak days before their divorce, as she apparently wouldn't leave the house.

"She was advised to call the police if any of those offenses or any other ones occurred," the report stated, adding that the Bravo star didn't want to get the police involved as she didn't want to make any headlines. Authorities told Biermann to separate from Zolciak so "things wouldn't escalate."

Zolciak later called the police claiming her ex had locked up her luxury purses and passport.

“Kim alleged that Kroy had taken the property that did not belong to him and was a premarital asset,” the police report noted. Biermann eventually unlocked the safe, and Zolciak retrieved her belongings.

