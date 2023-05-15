Newly Single Kim Zolciak Shares Risqué Photo as Daughter Calls Her the 'Strongest Woman' She Knows Following Divorce From Kroy Biermann: Photo
Kim Zolciak is really taking to her new single lifestyle!
After officially filing for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Kroy Biermann, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared quite a risqué photo to her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 15.
"GETTING SUMMER READY," Zolciak wrote alongside three hearts and a photo of her butt in a pink string bikini while laying outside on a towel.
The post-Mother's Day snap comes a day after her two eldest daughters paid tribute to her on the social media platform. "Happy mother's day to my best friend," Arianna Biermann wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of the duo drinking out of red solo cups in their swimsuits.
"I am so blessed to have you as my mom. you are truly the strongest woman i know. thank you for all that you do. you are a one of a kind mom!!! i love you so much," the 21-year-old concluded the heartfelt post.
Brielle Biermann also posted a cute beach picture of herself and her mama to her Instagram Stories with a note that read, "Happy Mother's Day to the worlds best mom i love you soooooo much."
The sweet updates come after Zolciak and the former NFL star — who share minor children Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane — both filed for divorce, citing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Both parties have also sought primary custody of their kiddos.
"Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in," a source explained. "Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It's really sad because he is a great dad," the insider noted. "With that said, they were both very involved parents and they both deserve to share custody and anyone that knows them would agree. They are a very tight-knit family and this isn't easy for any of the children."