Kroy Biermann Called Police on Estranged Wife Kim Zolciak for Refusing to Leave Their Bathroom

The former couple's children, Kroy Jr., 11 and Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9, were all present at the home at the time of the incident.

However, according to the "Tardy for the Party" singer's account, the ex-football player began "shouting at her" and "telling her to leave" their house. Zolciak also claimed her former partner "would stand in the doorway" and block her, and he allegedly tried "chest bumping" her.

But he claimed "nothing physical occurred on this date."