Kroy Biermann Called Police on Estranged Wife Kim Zolciak for Refusing to Leave Their Bathroom
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's impending divorce has been much more tumultuous than we know.
According to investiagtion reports obtained by Radar, the former NFL star called the cops on the Real Housewives of Atlanta star days before both parties filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.
Per the documents, Biermann contacted law enforcement on May 2 around 10:23 p.m. and was the first to greet police upon their arrival.
Although cops believed they were responding to a domestic dispute, the 37-year-old made it clear that nothing physical occurred. The reason for the verbal dispute was reportedly caused by Zolciak "refusing to leave" the master bathroom when Biermann wanted to shower.
The former couple's children, Kroy Jr., 11 and Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9, were all present at the home at the time of the incident.
However, according to the "Tardy for the Party" singer's account, the ex-football player began "shouting at her" and "telling her to leave" their house. Zolciak also claimed her former partner "would stand in the doorway" and block her, and he allegedly tried "chest bumping" her.
But he claimed "nothing physical occurred on this date."
"She was advised to call the police if any of those offenses or any other ones occurred," the report stated, adding that she should go to a neighbor's house if any other contentious situations took place.
The blonde beauty reportedly told police that she did not want to get them involved, as to not attract any media attention. Authorities advised Biermann to separate from Zolciak for the night "so things wouldn't escalate."
On May 5, the Don't Be Tardy stars shocked Bravo fans after both parties filed for divorce, citing that the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
In a turn of tricky events, both Zolciak and Biermann both requested primary custody of their minor children. The blonde star later requested that the former Atlanta Falcons player submit a drug test, as she claimed she had “seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use.”