Kim Zolciak Demands Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Submit Random Drug Tests Amid Heated Custody Battle

kimz ig
Source: @kimzolciakbiermann/instagram
By:

May 17 2023, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

It's getting ugly between Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann. The athlete has been ordered by his ex to take random drug tests as they battle over primary custody of their kids, Radar reported.

According to court documents, the reality star, 44, filed a motion for hair follicle testing of Biermann. She asked him not to chop his hair until the screening is over with.

The former flames, who split in early May, are living under the same roof, where tension remains high.

In her motion, the blonde beauty said she has “seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use.”

kimz ig pm
Source: @kimzolciakbiermann/instagram
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star said a “five-panel hair follicle drug screening” should be ordered to see if the former football player has smoked as of late.

As OK! previously reported, the stars went their separate ways in late April. The two got married 11 years ago and share four kids together: Kroy, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. (He adopted Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21 after they tied the knot.)

In the filing, she stated the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," and she's also asking for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody. She also wants spousal support and to go back to her maiden name of Zolciak.

On May 16, Zolciak took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic note about what's been going on in her life.

"The highest form of love is consideration," the message began. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you."

"In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you," the quote concluded.

kimz ig
Source: @kimzolciakbiermann/instagram
Meanwhile, Zolciak has been laying low ever since the news spread about her split.

