Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Requests Primary Custody of Their 4 Children After 'RHOA' Star Files for Divorce

In the court documents, Biermann cited that they also have two adult children — Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, who he adopted in 2013 — and asked for custody to be awarded to him on a temporary and permanent basis.

His filing mentioned their infamous financial woes as well.

“The parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and Plaintiff seeks an equitable division of the same," the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker said.