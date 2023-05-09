Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Requests Primary Custody of Their 4 Children After 'RHOA' Star Files for Divorce
This split just got ugly.
After Kim Zolciak officially filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage to Kroy Biermann, the former NFL star has requested primary custody of their four minor children — despite the blonde bombshell having already asked for primary physical custody and joint legal custody.
According to the Monday, May 8, divorce petition filed by Biermann and obtained by Radar, the 37-year-old demanded that their young kiddos Kroy Jr, Kash, Kaia and Kane remain with him.
“Said children are presently in the care, custody and control of [Kroy], and [Kroy] seeks the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of said minor children," the legal papers read.
In the court documents, Biermann cited that they also have two adult children — Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, who he adopted in 2013 — and asked for custody to be awarded to him on a temporary and permanent basis.
His filing mentioned their infamous financial woes as well.
“The parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and Plaintiff seeks an equitable division of the same," the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker said.
The former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars were hit with a $1.1 million tax lien by the IRS and almost lost their Georgia mansion to foreclosure before they swiftly called off the public auction.
Biermann also asked for exclusive access to the property after the former Bravo star has left the premises. “[Kroy] shows that [Kim] should be restrained and enjoined from coming about the marital residence after she vacates," the document stated. Despite the harsh filing, insiders explained Biermann has not been "bitter" about the end to their union.
In Zolciak's filing, she cited that their marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" and listed the date of separation as April 30, 2023. The Don't Be Tardy alum also requested spousal support and expressed she wanted her last name to go back to Zolciak.