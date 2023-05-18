Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Was Served Divorce Papers While Standing on Their Lawn in Pajamas
Kim Zolciak's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, was reportedly unbothered when she served him with divorce papers.
According to court documents, the situation went down on Saturday, May 13, at the Alpharetta, Ga., home they're both still living in.
The process server said when he pulled up to the house, Biermann, 37, was on the lawn in "gray PJs" alongside an "extremely large bulldog."
Radar reported that once the former NFL player identified himself, "he took the papers from me and told me 'ok bye,' turned his back on me and walked away. He did not give me the opportunity to explain anything to him and he was on the phone talking the whole time," the server recalled.
As OK! shared, the reality star, 44, filed to end their 11-year marriage on April 30, stating their relationship was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum also asked for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody, in addition to spousal support.
However, Biermann — who shares four children with Zolciak, in addition to being the adoptive father of her two older daughters — hit back by asking for primary physical custody as well.
The blonde bombshell responded by demanding her former spouse submit to drug tests, as documents stated she's "seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use."
The pair's union allegedly hit a rough patch due to their mounting debt and other financial issues, but they hit their breaking point when it was revealed they owed the IRS $1 million in unpaid taxes.
"There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors," another source told an outlet. "He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."