Not Again! Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce From Kim Zolciak for the Second Time This Year

"Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," the insider spilled at the time. "They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They're even bickering over knickknacks."

"The feeling among their friends is there's no need for all this unpleasantness and they need to stop using their kids in their legal wrangling," the source added. "It's not healthy."

Amid the fighting, the children feel pressure to choose sides, continued the insider. "It's sad for the kids, who are stuck in the middle of this mess."