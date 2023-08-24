OK Magazine
Not Again! Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce From Kim Zolciak for the Second Time This Year

Aug. 24 2023, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

It's over once again for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann!

According to court documents, the ex-NFL star filed for divorce once again on Thursday, August 24, after first filing in May — this time stating their marriage is "irretrievably broken."

Kroy Biermann filed for divorce from Kim Zolciak once again.

Per the legal papers, Biermann requested sole legal and sole physical custody of their four minor children. Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. He's also asking for child support as well as alimony.

That's not all: the former athlete wants exclusive use of the $2.5 million Georgia mansion they lived in — the same abode they both stayed in while battling out earlier this year before shockingly calling off their divorce filing this summer.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann resided together in their Georgia mansion in the midst of their first divorce proceedings.

"Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," the insider spilled at the time. "They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They're even bickering over knickknacks."

"The feeling among their friends is there's no need for all this unpleasantness and they need to stop using their kids in their legal wrangling," the source added. "It's not healthy."

Amid the fighting, the children feel pressure to choose sides, continued the insider. "It's sad for the kids, who are stuck in the middle of this mess."

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann married in 2011.

"The fear is that this is gearing up to be a War of the Roses situation, which won’t be good for anybody," an insider revealed. "Word is, Kroy has a closetful of secrets that could prove very embarrassing to Kim."

The estranged couple's marital issues imploded after they were hit with a massive tax lien earlier this year. According to the report, the two owe $103,564 for 2013, $330,126 for 2017 and $714,143 for 2018. The total was listed as $1,147,834.67.

TMZ was the first to report on Biermann filing for divorce for a second time.

