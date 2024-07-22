OK Magazine
Kim Zolciak Says She 'Absolutely' Still 'Believes in Love' After Kroy Biermann Split: 'We Had an Incredible Marriage'

A photo of Kim Zolciak.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 22 2024, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Kim Zolciak isn't giving up on love after two failed marriages.

In a new interview published Monday, July 22, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star candidly opened up about life post-split from her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, whom she has yet to finalize her tension-filled divorce from despite the couple breaking up numerous times throughout 2023.

kim zolciak still believes in love kroy biermann split divorce
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak is learning to love herself again after Kroy Biermann split.

"People have no idea what’s really going on. I will remain as quiet as I can throughout this process for my children’s sake. I don’t know what the future holds," Zolciak declared to a news publication regarding her drawn-out divorce from Biermann — whom she shares six kids with.

The former NFL athlete adopted Zolciak's daughters Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22, shortly after the duo tied in 2011. They went on to welcome Kroy Jr., 13, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10, together before calling it quits on their rocky marriage last year.

kim zolciak still believes in love kroy biermann split divorce
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann tied the knot in 2011.

"I don't know what the future holds for me in that regard," the blonde beauty reiterated of her relationship. "I am happier now than I've been in a long time. You know, I have stepped out of my comfort zone in so many situations that have been life-changing."

"Just like the Surreal Life," she noted in reference to her upcoming new reality show Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets. "The whole experience as you watch, you'll see, and I just feel like I love Kim. You know, I've had, I had to like get to know Kim again throughout this process and really fall in love with Kim and choose Kim. Choosing Kim is not an easy thing for me."

That being said, Zolciak doesn't doubt love will come her way again some day.

"I mean Kroy and I had an incredible marriage for many, many, many, many years. And yeah, I absolutely believe in love," the mom-of-six admitted.

kim zolciak still believes in love kroy biermann split divorce
Source: MEGA

The exes split numerous times throughout 2023.

Still, Kim has a lot to work on mentally before she's ready to open up her heart again.

"I haven’t felt emotionally safe or able to express myself without it being twisted for a long time," the reality star confessed, revealing there's been more than just her toxic marriage that created issues in her life over the years.

Kim Zolciak
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

"My own parents did things that caused a rift, and I haven’t spoken to them for years. It’s one thing to mess with me, but don’t mess with my kids," Zolciak warned. "Going through this experience, I questioned who I could trust. But to breathe and get that release was one of the most incredible days of my life. I needed the clarity that release gave me."

All in all, filming the show was a success for Zolciak — who formed some new friendships and even sparked a possible romance with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet, 33.

kim zolciak still believes in love kroy biermann split divorce
Source: MEGA

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann share six kids.

"I made some really great friendships, and through these friendships, including Josie [Canseco], I learned so much from her and Macy [Gray]," she detailed.

"Having O.T. [Genasis] there made me feel safe and reassured. Initially, I was very nervous, but having him there helped me realize it was going to be okay. This experience gave me the time to think about what I truly want and the changes I need to make," Zolciak concluded.

Source: OK!

Entertainment Tonight interviewed Zolciak.

