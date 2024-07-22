Kim Zolciak Says She 'Absolutely' Still 'Believes in Love' After Kroy Biermann Split: 'We Had an Incredible Marriage'

"People have no idea what’s really going on. I will remain as quiet as I can throughout this process for my children’s sake. I don’t know what the future holds," Zolciak declared to a news publication regarding her drawn-out divorce from Biermann — whom she shares six kids with.

The former NFL athlete adopted Zolciak's daughters Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22, shortly after the duo tied in 2011. They went on to welcome Kroy Jr., 13, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10, together before calling it quits on their rocky marriage last year.