Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann 'Not Bitter' About Divorce, Source Spills

As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, 44, who got married to the athlete in 2011, filed for divorce in early May, listing the date of date of separation between her and the NFL star as April 30. The two share four kids together.

In the filing, she stated the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," and she's also asking for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody. She also wants spousal support and to go back to her maiden name of Zolciak.

The couple made headlines as of late for allegedly owing the IRS more than $1 million for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.

Biermann and Zolciak also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes for 2018, according to a report.