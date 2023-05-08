Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann 'Not Bitter' About Divorce, Source Spills
After 11 years of marriage, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are calling it quits — however, the athlete is "not bitter" about the divorce filing, a source claimed to Radar.
The two have been dealing with financial issues, which played a part in their split, the insider revealed.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, 44, who got married to the athlete in 2011, filed for divorce in early May, listing the date of date of separation between her and the NFL star as April 30. The two share four kids together.
In the filing, she stated the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," and she's also asking for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody. She also wants spousal support and to go back to her maiden name of Zolciak.
The couple made headlines as of late for allegedly owing the IRS more than $1 million for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.
Biermann and Zolciak also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes for 2018, according to a report.
In 2022, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star bragged about her romantic life with Biermann.
"If you're asking for a secret, lots of s**," she told E! News. "I think one of the biggest secrets is also communication. Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel."
The 37-year-old even said reality TV didn't hurt their relationship at all.
"Whether you're married on camera or a regular person married, I don't think there's any difference," he stated. "And I think when things get tough, people don't want to stay true to their vows and stay true to their partner. They'd rather just say screw it and try it on the next one, but you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family."