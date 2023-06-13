Kroy Biermann Concerned About Kids' 'Mental Health and Well-Being' as Estranged Wife Kim Zolciak Films 'RHOA' Cameo
Kroy Biermann is worried about Kim Zolciak's commentary about their split when she appears on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, as he doesn't want to expose his children to behavior that is not good for their “mental health and wellbeing.”
According to new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the former athlete, 37, filed a motion to appoint a guardians ad litem, meaning someone would make sure the kids are thought of amid divorce proceedings.
The NFL player claims he's tried to keep his kids — Kroy Jr., Kash and twins Kaia and Kane — from hearing all the divorce drama, but he can't say the same about the reality star, 45, who has been constantly talking about him in an "abusive" and "derogatory tone."
Biermann is concerned Zolciak will only get more attention from appearing on the Bravo show. He also claims she doesn't pay enough attention to her kids and has been spending too much time on virtual slot machines.
He is also nervous about his children's safety, as Zolciak allegedly takes videos of herself while driving with the kids, and he's picked up a lot of the parental duties after getting rid of their nannies and chefs.
- Kim Zolciak Praises 9-Year-Old Son Kane Amid Vicious Custody Battle With Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann
- Kroy Biermann Claps Back at Kim Zolciak After ‘RHOA’ Star Blamed Him For Being 'Locked Out' of Businesses
- Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Quote About 'Manipulation' and 'Toxic Behavior' While Coping With Divorce From Kroy Biermann
As OK! previously reported, Zolciak and Biermann filed for divorce on May 5.
The two are living together in their Georgia mansion out of “financial necessity,” according to the court documents.
“The divorce is far from amicable and continues to deteriorate…” the papers read.
"Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," a source previously shared of the situation. "They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They’re even bickering over knickknacks. Kim’s being petty and Kroy’s being a jerk."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Shereé Whitfield recently spoke out about how Zolciak is holding up.
“I am in touch with her, and I was shocked,” Whitfield told Andy Cohen about the split. “I thought her and Kroy [were] gonna be forever. I’m really sad for them.”
“I’ve been in contact with her, and she’s not doing well," the She By Shereé designer admitted of Zolciak. "She’s taking it really bad."