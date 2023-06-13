Kroy Biermann Concerned About Kids' 'Mental Health and Well-Being' as Estranged Wife Kim Zolciak Films 'RHOA' Cameo

Kroy Biermann is worried about Kim Zolciak's commentary about their split when she appears on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, as he doesn't want to expose his children to behavior that is not good for their “mental health and wellbeing.”

According to new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the former athlete, 37, filed a motion to appoint a guardians ad litem, meaning someone would make sure the kids are thought of amid divorce proceedings.