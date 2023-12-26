Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Able to Afford Kids' Christmas Gifts by Selling Personal Items Online
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are in the middle of a drawn-out divorce battle, but they still made sure their six children had a magical Christmas.
The separated spouses — who have reportedly struggled financially for quite some time — ensured their kids didn't go without presents this year even though funds were tight.
Zolciak and Biermann used the money they've made from selling their personal items online over the last few months to purchase gifts for their four little ones, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, a source close to the exes revealed to a news publication on Tuesday, December 26.
While it is unclear what was exactly wrapped, the insider confirmed all of the children were able to happily open presents on the joyous occasion.
This year, Kim and Kroy saved some money by opting out of traveling, as they chose to spend Christmas together at their Georgia estate — despite the mansion being where most of the estranged couple's fights have taken place ever since The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from the retired NFL athlete back in May.
Even Kim's biological daughters, Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 22 — whom Kroy adopted in 2013, two years after tying the knot with their mother — joined the family for the special day, according to a post shared to the dad-of-six's Instagram account recapping his Christmas festivities.
"Merry Christmas from the Biermann’s!!🎄 (-2 😢)," Kroy captioned a photo of him and his four youngest offspring, noting, "I didn’t get a picture of the family enjoying @arianabiermann's church service and I had this taken after @briellebiermann and [her boyfriend, Billy Seidl] had departed in the direction of their car as we were almost outside from our service."
"I couldn’t be a more proud father of you 2 and the littles! ❤️ Got to do better at remembering to capture more pictures. 😂," Kroy quipped.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kim has yet to document her Christmas festivities via Instagram, however, Ariana shared a sweet Instagram Story about her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, making sure his girlfriend had a special day.
"I told him all I wanted this Christmas was to feel like Santa came. You are unbelievable. Thank you for always being a kid with me," Ariana wrote alongside a video capturing fake snow and footprints on the ground.
TMZ spoke to a source about Kim and Kroy gathering enough funds to fuel their kids' Christmas presents.