Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Divorce Could 'Get Really Bad' as Both Seek Primary Custody of Their 4 Minor Children, Insiders Spill
Bravo fans better buckle up because Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's split is about to be a wild one!
After both The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the former NFL star requested joint custody of their four minor children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, insiders close to the reality stars fear the divorce will end up getting nasty.
"Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in," a source explained of Zolciak and Biermann's contention over their brood. "Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner."
The "Tardy For The Party" singer and the ex Atlanta Falcons player — who also legally adopted Zolciak's older daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, in 2013 — have always been an extremely close unit. However, the dynamics of the household ultimately became too much for Biermann to bear.
"As a couple, it's obvious that Kim has always been the head of the household," the source continued. "Because of that, this makes [the divorce] even harder for him."
"It's really sad because he is a great dad," the insider noted. "With that said, they were both very involved parents and they both deserve to share custody and anyone that knows them would agree. They are a very tight-knit family and this isn't easy for any of the children."
While the two get ready to embark on a custody battle, a separate source dropped a hint that Zolciak may be gearing up to make her grand return to the Bravo universe. "I know for sure Kim has already been pitched for Girls Trip," the insider spilled. "They felt she would be amazing on the last Girls Trip, but it was already cast.
"I am sure they are considering her for the next Girls Trip and I know if she is offered to do it, she will take it," the source explained. "Sadly, this drama makes her have a huge story line and that is obviously attractive for reality TV."
On Monday, May 8, RHOA fans were stunned when the 44-year-old filed for divorce from the 37-year-old after 11 years of marriage. According to legal documents, Zolciak cited that their union was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" and requested primary custody of their young kids. Biermann also officially filed for divorce and sought sole custody.
