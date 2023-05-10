Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Divorce Could 'Get Really Bad' as Both Seek Primary Custody of Their 4 Minor Children, Insiders Spill

"Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in," a source explained of Zolciak and Biermann's contention over their brood. "Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner."

The "Tardy For The Party" singer and the ex Atlanta Falcons player — who also legally adopted Zolciak's older daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, in 2013 — have always been an extremely close unit. However, the dynamics of the household ultimately became too much for Biermann to bear.