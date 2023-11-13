'So Toxic': Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Slammed for 'Thirsty' 12-Year Anniversary Celebration Amid Divorce Drama
Have Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann called off their divorce — again?
On Saturday, November 11, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, took to her Instagram Story to share videos of a celebratory dinner with her estranged husband, 38, as they rang in their 12th wedding anniversary despite their impending divorce.
In the short clips, Zolciak showed off their joint meal while Biermann — who the reality star did not tag in the social media update — held up a glass of beer for a toast. After leaving the restaurant, the two went to Morgan Wallen's concert together with VIP passes.
"I can't keep up with these two," one fan penned under an Instagram post about the Bravo stars' shocking date after the NFL star filed for divorce for a second time in August.
"These two are THIRSTY!!! 🙄," a second social media user chimed in about the odd update. "So toxic," a third person commented below the post.
"This is all PR. At this point I don't believe anything," a fourth fan pointed out about Zolciak and Biermann.
The pair first made headlines in May when the athlete — who shares children Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9, with the blonde beauty – first filed for divorce from Zolciak.
However, later in the summer, the duo briefly reconciled until the ex-Atlanta Falcons player filed once again in August to end their union.
"Kim and Kroy may be living under the same roof, but to say they're tolerating each other is generous," a source recently alleged of Zolciak and Biermann residing in their Georgia mansion. "They can go from being cordial to hating each other in the blink of an eye."
"Kim and Kroy can't stand each other, but they have no other choice. Neither one of them can afford to get their own place until this home sells," the insider explained, referring to their mounting lawsuits from credit card companies and one hefty tax lien. "They're praying they'll find a buyer, and soon, so that they can get as far away from each other as possible."
Zolciak recently pleaded with a judge not to allow the bank to foreclose on their home before they can properly sell it for the sake of their kids.
"We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence," she wrote in her petition to the court. 'Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devasting consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless."