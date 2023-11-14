Kim Zolciak Adds Married Name Back to Her Instagram Profile as Couple 'Works' on Their Marriage
Kim Zolciak just made a major social media statement.
After endless drama between herself and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, added her marital last name back to her Instagram profile as insiders say the two have continued to "work on" their marriage.
On Monday, November 13, fans began to notice that Zolciak had subtly added "- Biermann" to her display name on the public platform days after she shared videos from her 12th-anniversary celebration with the former NFL star, 38.
"For the moment, they are getting along," an insider said of Zolciak and Biermann — who has now filed to end their union twice. "They aren't technically back together, but they are working on their marriage."
The ex-Atlanta Falcons player first filed for divorce in May, only for him and the Bravo star to briefly reconcile over the summer. However, by August, Biermann headed to the courthouse again to start the legal end of their relationship.
"At this time, he is still moving forward with the divorce action," his attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, insisted in August after Zolciak claimed the motion would be dismissed.
- 'So Toxic': Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Slammed for 'Thirsty' 12-Year Anniversary Celebration Amid Divorce Drama
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Financial Issues Putting Intense Pressure on Their Marriage After Reconciliation
- Kroy Biermann Determined to 'Move Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak Hinting They Could Reconcile
"They're all over the place. It's a constant yo-yo that never seems to end," an insider close to the two — who share minor children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, claimed.
To make matters worse, Biermann and Zolciak have been fighting financial ruin after they were sued by multiple credit card companies and were hit with a major tax lien earlier this year. The two have also been doing all that they can for the bank not to foreclose on their Georgia mansion in order to sell it for profit.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a letter to the judge, Zolciak claimed she, Biermann and their kids would suffer "immediate and irreparable injury in that to allow defendant to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the Order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate."
"We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence," she continued. "Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devastating consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless."
Us Weekly spoke to sources about Zolciak and Biermann working on their marriage.