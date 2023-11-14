OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Zolciak
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Zolciak Adds Married Name Back to Her Instagram Profile as Couple 'Works' on Their Marriage

kim zolciak kroy biermann georgia house pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 14 2023, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kim Zolciak just made a major social media statement.

After endless drama between herself and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, added her marital last name back to her Instagram profile as insiders say the two have continued to "work on" their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak changes ig namejpg
Source: mega

Kim Zolciak made a major social media statement.

On Monday, November 13, fans began to notice that Zolciak had subtly added "- Biermann" to her display name on the public platform days after she shared videos from her 12th-anniversary celebration with the former NFL star, 38.

"For the moment, they are getting along," an insider said of Zolciak and Biermann — who has now filed to end their union twice. "They aren't technically back together, but they are working on their marriage."

Article continues below advertisement
kimzolciakkroybiermann
Source: Mega

Kim Zolciak added 'Biermann' to her last name on Instagram.

The ex-Atlanta Falcons player first filed for divorce in May, only for him and the Bravo star to briefly reconcile over the summer. However, by August, Biermann headed to the courthouse again to start the legal end of their relationship.

"At this time, he is still moving forward with the divorce action," his attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, insisted in August after Zolciak claimed the motion would be dismissed.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak instagram
Source: @kimzolciak/instagram

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann went out to celebrate their 12th anniversary.

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak

"They're all over the place. It's a constant yo-yo that never seems to end," an insider close to the two — who share minor children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, claimed.

To make matters worse, Biermann and Zolciak have been fighting financial ruin after they were sued by multiple credit card companies and were hit with a major tax lien earlier this year. The two have also been doing all that they can for the bank not to foreclose on their Georgia mansion in order to sell it for profit.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak kroybiermann divide georgia mansion kim instagram
Source: @kimzolciak/instagram

Kroy Biermann filed for divorce from Kim Zolciak for a second time in August.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

In a letter to the judge, Zolciak claimed she, Biermann and their kids would suffer "immediate and irreparable injury in that to allow defendant to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the Order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate."

"We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence," she continued. "Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devastating consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless."

Source: OK!

Us Weekly spoke to sources about Zolciak and Biermann working on their marriage.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.