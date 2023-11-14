Kim Zolciak Adds Married Name Back to Her Instagram Profile as Couple 'Works' on Their Marriage

On Monday, November 13, fans began to notice that Zolciak had subtly added "- Biermann" to her display name on the public platform days after she shared videos from her 12th-anniversary celebration with the former NFL star, 38.

"For the moment, they are getting along," an insider said of Zolciak and Biermann — who has now filed to end their union twice. "They aren't technically back together, but they are working on their marriage."