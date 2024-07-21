Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Banned Son Chet From Doing Reality Shows Before 'Surreal Life'

"They definitely have said [no reality TV] in regard to the typical reality shows. When this came up, we discussed it and everybody agreed… we all agreed that this could be a really great opportunity for me and it was perfect," Chet explained in a recent interview about the decision. "They were really supportive. I was excited and everybody was."

"I had been offered to do a reality shows in the past… I've been getting reality TV offers for a long time," he continued. "I've always said no, because all the shows that have offered me to come on had been all about the drama, fighting, gossiping, you know… just really negative."