Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Banned Son Chet From Doing Reality Shows Before 'Surreal Life'
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were not thrilled by Chet Hanks' reality television dreams.
Before deciding to join MTV's Surreal Life alongside the likes of Kim Zolciak and Macy Gray, the rapper's parents were hesitant for him to put his life out there for public consumption.
"They definitely have said [no reality TV] in regard to the typical reality shows. When this came up, we discussed it and everybody agreed… we all agreed that this could be a really great opportunity for me and it was perfect," Chet explained in a recent interview about the decision. "They were really supportive. I was excited and everybody was."
"I had been offered to do a reality shows in the past… I've been getting reality TV offers for a long time," he continued. "I've always said no, because all the shows that have offered me to come on had been all about the drama, fighting, gossiping, you know… just really negative."
"And this is the first reality show… this is the first one that's not that kind of show. It's really more so about personal relationships and getting to show people a different side of you and personal growth and being open and vulnerable," the famous offspring added of his latest venture.
Chet, along with his mom and dad, have an extremely close relationship. As OK! previously reported, the Forest Gump actor and the Mamma Mia producer were right by their child's side as he fought to end his drug addiction.
"It was hard for the whole family, including Chet’s brothers and sister," an insider shared. "Chet's siblings were deeply affected by his addiction. Certainly, it caused resentment at times."
"Tom never stopped trying to help Chet," the source added of their stuggle. "He’s very proud of him for taking control of his life and getting sober and, more importantly, staying sober."
Chet has been an open book when it comes to discussing his past with drugs and alcohol and how he managed to turn his life around. "I just want to let you all know, I've been in rehab... and I'm doing pretty d--- good," he penned on Instagram about his journey. "A couple months ago I was selling coke, doing coke until I couldn't even snort it up my nose anymore because it was so clogged. I even smoked crack. If I can change, you can change. There is a solution."
Daily Mail conducted the interview with Chet.