Chet Hanks Calls Kim Zolciak a 'MILF' as the Pair Tease Possible Romance on 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets'
Chet Hanks seems very into Kim Zolciak.
In the preview for the upcoming season of Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, 33, shoots his shot with The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 46.
"Kim is a MILF," Hanks said about Zolciak, who is in the middle of a messy split from Kroy Biermann, in the clip. The possible pair were also seen getting into bed together before the camera cut away.
In another interesting moment, the rapper jokingly claimed his family "disowned" him for joining the reality series. "I actually grew up feeling completely worthless," he added in a more serious tone.
The Don't Be Tardy star made it clear her marriage is completely over. "Kroy does not want me here. When I go home, I'm going to get divorced," Zolciak made clear.
The Bravo star and Hanks were spotted "acting flirty toward each other" while filming the season in Medellín, Colombia, last year. When Zolciak was asked about the famous offspring by a photographer, she called Hanks a "nice guy."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty and the former NFL star, 38, have had a rollercoaster split after Biermann first filed to end their marriage in May 2023. After a brief reconciliation, the former athlete filed for divorce again in August of that year. Unfortunately, the two have continued to live in their shared mansion before they're able to sell it for profit amid the numerous lawsuits hurled their way.
"Kim and Kroy may be living under the same roof, but to say they're tolerating each other is generous," an insider claimed. "They can go from being cordial to hating each other in the blink of an eye."
"Kim and Kroy can't stand each other, but they have no other choice. Neither one of them can afford to get their own place until this home sells," the source noted. "They're praying they'll find a buyer, and soon, so that they can get as far away from each other as possible."
To make matters worse, Zolciak had the beg a judge to let their family keep their home from foreclosure in order to sell it for money. "I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to my family," she stated in her declaration. "We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence."