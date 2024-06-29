Chet Hanks Calls Kim Zolciak a 'MILF' as the Pair Tease Possible Romance on 'Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets'

"Kim and Kroy can't stand each other, but they have no other choice. Neither one of them can afford to get their own place until this home sells," the source noted. "They're praying they'll find a buyer, and soon, so that they can get as far away from each other as possible."

To make matters worse, Zolciak had the beg a judge to let their family keep their home from foreclosure in order to sell it for money. "I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to my family," she stated in her declaration. "We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence."