Reality Television Gold! Kim Zolciak's Most Outrageous Moments On 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'
Kim Zolciak has always been a fan favorite in the Bravo world!
From her iconic fights with frenemy Nene Leakes, to her wigs and of course her hit anthem "Tardy for the Party," The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has never had a dull moment on television.
When the show first launched in 2008, Zolciak was a single mom raising daughters Brielle Biermann and Arianna Biermann. During the first few seasons, the former nurse was dating an extremely rich — and allegedly married at the time — man, she called Big Poppa. The secretive beau would fund her and her daughters' lavish lifestyle.
"I can’t drink cheap champagne. It gives me a headache. I ordered a $12,000 bottle of Dom Pérignon for breakfast," Zolciak noted in an episode from the series' first season.
Besides her wild dating life, the blonde beauty always made fans laugh over her dynamic with the Glee star — who have a history of being best friends and then being completely at each other's throats. "Close your legs to married men!" Leakes yelled at Zolciak during one of their epic showdowns during the Season 1 reunion special over Zolciak's relationship with Big Poppa.
During an episode from Season 3, Zolciak decided to get a laser treatment done in her home and invite her fellow Housewives over to watch. As she was getting the procedure done, the Bravo star decided to enjoy a slice of pizza as the lasers scanned over her body.
Despite their marriage ending in impending divorce, Zolciak met Kroy Biermann while attending a charity gala where the former NFL star was performing a dance. The former couple went on to welcome children Kroy Jr.,11, and Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane after marrying in 2011.
Unfortunately for Zolciak's taste for luxury, she and Biermann's financial issues was the root cause for their marriage ending with the two reportedly owing $1 million in unpaid taxes.
