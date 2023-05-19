Reality Television Gold! Kim Zolciak's Most Outrageous Moments On 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

When the show first launched in 2008, Zolciak was a single mom raising daughters Brielle Biermann and Arianna Biermann. During the first few seasons, the former nurse was dating an extremely rich — and allegedly married at the time — man, she called Big Poppa. The secretive beau would fund her and her daughters' lavish lifestyle.

"I can’t drink cheap champagne. It gives me a headache. I ordered a $12,000 bottle of Dom Pérignon for breakfast," Zolciak noted in an episode from the series' first season.