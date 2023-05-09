This Was the Final Straw in Kim Zolciak & Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann's 11-Year Marriage
Kim Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann faced financial woes for quite some time, but an insider revealed that the IRS' recent demand for over $1 million in unpaid taxes was what made their relationship hit a point of no return.
"The money has been a huge issue," the source spilled to an outlet. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."
The insider added that even though the mom-of-six's inner circle was unaware of it, she had been planning to pull the plug of the 11-year marriage "for a long time."
"There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors," another insider close to the situation shared. "He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."
As OK! reported, the pair's divorce was made public on Monday, May 8, though court docs revealed Zolciak first filed on April 30. In the docs, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 44, claimed their 11-year union is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
Zolciak is asking for primary physical custody of their four kids — Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane — and joint legal custody, in addition to a request for spousal support. The former NFL star, 37, also formally adopted her two daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, in 2013.
The duo's financial issues were made evident earlier this year when their Georgia mansion went into foreclosure and was put up for auction by a bank, though at the time, the Dancing With the Stars alum denied the report. At the moment, the two are still living together at the property.
The couple also owed money over unpaid taxes to the state of Georgia.
It wasn't until earlier this month that the IRS revealed they owed more than $1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties, with some bills going back as far as 2013.
