OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brielle Biermann
OK LogoNEWS

Brielle Biermann Unfollows Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy as Divorce Gets Messy

brielle kim pp
Source: @briellebiermann/instagram;@kimzolciakbiermann/instagram
By:

May 9 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Brielle Biermann will not be tracking her mom's estranged husband on social media.

Following the shocking news that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann called it quits after 11 years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's eldest daughter unfollowed her adopted father on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
brielle ig
Source: @briellebiermann/instagram

According to the 26-year-old's account on Tuesday, May 9, Kroy was not listed under the people she's currently following. In stark contrast, her younger sister Ariana Biermann is still following her mother's ex.

Kroy officially adopted both Brielle and the 21-year-old — who Kim had from a previous relationship — in 2013, two years after he married the "Tardy For The Party" singer. The duo both legally changed their last names shortly after.

Article continues below advertisement
kimz
Source: mega

On Monday, May 8, news broke that the reality television couple — who also share children Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane — called it quits after Kim filed for divorce, citing in legal documents that their union was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

"The money has been a huge issue," an insider said of their house almost going into foreclosure and their ongoing tax issues. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."

MORE ON:
Brielle Biermann
Article continues below advertisement
kimz kids ig
Source: @kimzolciakbiermann/instagram

"There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors," the source explained of Kim and the former athlete. "He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."

Despite the insider claiming that the two have been getting along, both parties filed for sole custody of their minor kids. “Said children are presently in the care, custody and control of [Kroy], and [Kroy] seeks the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of said minor children," Kroy's filling stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

In the 37-year-old's legal documents, he also made mention of their horrific financial struggles. “The parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and Plaintiff seeks an equitable division of the same," Kroy stated in the papers.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.