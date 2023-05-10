Brielle Biermann Unfollows Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy as Divorce Gets Messy
Brielle Biermann will not be tracking her mom's estranged husband on social media.
Following the shocking news that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann called it quits after 11 years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's eldest daughter unfollowed her adopted father on Instagram.
According to the 26-year-old's account on Tuesday, May 9, Kroy was not listed under the people she's currently following. In stark contrast, her younger sister Ariana Biermann is still following her mother's ex.
Kroy officially adopted both Brielle and the 21-year-old — who Kim had from a previous relationship — in 2013, two years after he married the "Tardy For The Party" singer. The duo both legally changed their last names shortly after.
On Monday, May 8, news broke that the reality television couple — who also share children Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane — called it quits after Kim filed for divorce, citing in legal documents that their union was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
"The money has been a huge issue," an insider said of their house almost going into foreclosure and their ongoing tax issues. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."
- Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Requests Primary Custody of Their 4 Children After 'RHOA' Star Files for Divorce
- Plot Twist: Kim Zolciak-Biermann's $2.5 Million Dollar Mansion Will No Longer Go To Auction After Foreclosure Notice
- 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak's Daughters Deny 'Insane' Rumors Georgia Home Is In Foreclosure Despite Documented Evidence
"There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors," the source explained of Kim and the former athlete. "He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."
Despite the insider claiming that the two have been getting along, both parties filed for sole custody of their minor kids. “Said children are presently in the care, custody and control of [Kroy], and [Kroy] seeks the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of said minor children," Kroy's filling stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In the 37-year-old's legal documents, he also made mention of their horrific financial struggles. “The parties have accumulated certain debts and obligations, during the course of this marriage, and Plaintiff seeks an equitable division of the same," Kroy stated in the papers.