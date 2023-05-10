Brielle Biermann Unfollows Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy as Divorce Gets Messy

According to the 26-year-old's account on Tuesday, May 9, Kroy was not listed under the people she's currently following. In stark contrast, her younger sister Ariana Biermann is still following her mother's ex.

Kroy officially adopted both Brielle and the 21-year-old — who Kim had from a previous relationship — in 2013, two years after he married the "Tardy For The Party" singer. The duo both legally changed their last names shortly after.